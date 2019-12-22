Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.24.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

