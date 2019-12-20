Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRNE. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

SRNE stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $643.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

