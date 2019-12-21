Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.66, approximately 5,190,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,561,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several research firms have commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 264,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,801,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,742,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,351,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

