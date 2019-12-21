South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

SJI opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com