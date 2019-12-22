Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Thomas A. Fanning Sells 2,066,499 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

