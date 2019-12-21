Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.23.

SWN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 850,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

