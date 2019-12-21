SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.17. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 1,520 shares trading hands.

SGRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kori Belzer sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,906 shares in the company, valued at $73,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,484 shares of company stock worth $136,472. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.23% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

