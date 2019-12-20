Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of ONCE stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 4,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts