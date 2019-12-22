SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SRLN stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

