SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,442. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

