SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution