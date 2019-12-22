SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $26.84 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

