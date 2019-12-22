SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4144 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SYE opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $89.93.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio