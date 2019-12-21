SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.18 and last traded at $67.19, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8598 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 198,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 159.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 104,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

