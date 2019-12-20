SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Announces $1.00 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9993 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,026. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $95.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks