SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.99

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9937 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA QWLD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

