SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1814 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

