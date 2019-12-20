SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPBO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.76.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread