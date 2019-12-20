SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,239. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund