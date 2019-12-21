SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Declares $0.61 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6111 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPGM stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.73. 10,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,863. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $43.32.

