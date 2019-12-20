SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4972 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,114. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

