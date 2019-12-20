SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00.

