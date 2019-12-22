SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.98

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9823 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of ZCAN stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87.

