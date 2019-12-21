SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3401 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81.

