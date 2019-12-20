SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.22. 28,812,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,796,781. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

