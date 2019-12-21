SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3648 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.59. 6,067,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,886. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

