SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.411 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SHE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?