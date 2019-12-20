SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ULST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. 39,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,123. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?