SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7272 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $114.24. 47,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $114.37.

