SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) versus Masimo (OTCMKTS:MASI) Head-To-Head Comparison

SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SpectraScience has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpectraScience and Masimo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A Masimo $858.29 million 9.85 $193.54 million $3.03 52.34

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than SpectraScience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SpectraScience and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Masimo has a consensus price target of $163.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than SpectraScience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SpectraScience and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A Masimo 20.83% 17.32% 14.63%

Summary

Masimo beats SpectraScience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpectraScience Company Profile

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software that monitors Masimo Root and Radical-7. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.