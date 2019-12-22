Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,563.55

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,563.55 and traded as high as $2,942.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,908.00, with a volume of 291,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,628 ($34.57).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,726.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,565.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.41.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

