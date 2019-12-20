Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 708,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

