Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Splunk in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the software company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.96 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

