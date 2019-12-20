Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

SRLP opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,048,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

