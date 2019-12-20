SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,904,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 895% from the previous session’s volume of 191,309 shares.The stock last traded at $36.35 and had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

