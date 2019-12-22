SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.72.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.17. 273,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after buying an additional 42,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Quiet Period