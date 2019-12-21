Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.17.

SQ stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,023 shares of company stock worth $8,878,393. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $4,667,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.