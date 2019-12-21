Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 10,910 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

