Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

