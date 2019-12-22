Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,641 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. Axos Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

