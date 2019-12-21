Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

