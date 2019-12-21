Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 million, a P/E ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.78. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

