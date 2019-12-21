Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 65.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,226 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

