Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $379,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

