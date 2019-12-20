Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $418,000 in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 99.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

