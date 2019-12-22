Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hurco Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 174,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

