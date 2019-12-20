Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HONE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 39,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.61.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE).