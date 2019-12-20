Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 26,008 Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 312.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,355,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,931 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,511 in the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

