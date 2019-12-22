Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

