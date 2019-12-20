Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the first quarter worth $537,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at about $342,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PRSC opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).